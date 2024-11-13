Pittsburgh police catch escaped horse in Brighton Heights, reunite it with owner

PITTSBURGH — An escaped horse has been reunited with its owner after it escaped in the Brighton Heights area, Pittsburgh police said.

The horse was spotted near Brighton Road and Harbison Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

When officers got to the scene, they were able to find the horse and safely corral it.

“After enjoying a few carrots, the horse was reunited with its owners and returned to its stables,” a Facebook post from police says.

