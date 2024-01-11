Local

Pittsburgh Police Graffiti Squad looking to identify one of city’s ‘most prolific taggers’

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Police Graffiti Squad is asking for the public’s help to identify what they call one of the city’s most prolific taggers.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, his tag has been reported as “DEMO” and “AChizz.”

The tagger most recently struck sometime overnight between Jan. 6 and Jan. 7. He tagged a garage in the 100 block of S. 16th Street.

Police said the tagger also has multiple tags in Oakland and Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Anyone with information can call or text (412) 495-6052. All tips will remain confidential.

