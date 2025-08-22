Pittsburgh police identify person of interest in multiple sexual assault cases on North Side

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police said they’ve identified a person of interest following reports of multiple sexual assaults on the North Side.

In an update on its Facebook page, police said the assaults occurred in the area of East Ohio Street in the early morning hours between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. over the past two and a half months.

Detectives said during their investigation, they’ve been made aware that there may be other victims in the same area who have not reported the assaults.

Pittsburgh police are asking for anyone who may have encountered the suspect to call them at 412-323-7800 or 911.

The name of the person of interest has not yet been released.

Detectives are working closely with the victims and continue to actively investigate the assaults.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group