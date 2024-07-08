Pittsburgh police increasing presence in Central Business District after uptick in crime

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police will be expanding its patrol presence in the Central Business District due to a recent rise in crime and disorderly conduct Downtown.

According to police, the new High-Visibility Police Patrol initiative aims to create a safer environment throughout the district, around the clock.

The Downtown Public Safety Center supervisors and officers will receive more support from K-9, Cycle Unit and Violence Prevention Unit officers. They will focus on specific areas and issues of concern as identified by police supervisors.

“The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is committed to ensuring the Central Business District – and all Pittsburgh neighborhoods – remain safe and welcoming for all. We believe these measures will enhance public safety and provide a highly-visible reminder that police are available and operating in the area throughout the evening,” said Chief Larry Scirotto.

The initiative will be implemented in the coming weeks, police said.

