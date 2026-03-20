Pittsburgh Police investigate report of man parachuting off building

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police say they are investigating reports that a man was parachuting from a building on Friday.

Officers said those reports came from the 600 block of Washington Place at 7 a.m.

Police said witnesses told them the person involved ran away on foot.

Detectives are reviewing security video to try to learn more about what exactly happened.

The investigation is ongoing. Channel 11 will release more information as it is made available.

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