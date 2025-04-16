Pittsburgh police investigating 2 overnight robberies in Oakland area

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating two crimes that happened within 15 minutes of one another in North and West Oakland this week.

A crime alert went out to Pitt students, informing them of a robbery at the intersection of North Dithridge Street and Centre Avenue that happened just before midnight on Tuesday. The victim told police he handed over his wallet after the robber approached, pushed, and threatened him.

Officials said 15 minutes after the robbery in North Oakland, someone attempted to take a person’s backpack along Robinson Street near Carlow University’s campus early Wednesday morning. The victim said he was punched in the head and face before his attacker got away.

Those who live near the intersection of North Dithridge and Centre were upset to hear about the incidents.

“I’m always alert. You gotta be alert,” said Melvin Outlaw of North Oakland.

“The building I live in, we don’t have security, and we are fighting to get security because we are concerned because if it’s out in the streets, it can move to our buildings,” said Elise Parris.

Channel 11 asked Pitt officials if they’re looking into the possibility of these two incidents being connected. They referred us to Pittsburgh police.

