Pittsburgh police looking for 12-year-old last seen in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — Detectives are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police Special Victims unit detectives are looking for Jeremiah Lewis, who they say was last seen getting out of a relative’s vehicle around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Liberty Avenue and starting to walk inbound.

Jeremiah is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black compression top, burgundy football pants and black and white Under Armour cleats.

Anyone who sees Jeremiah or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

