Pittsburgh police looking for driver who hit woman in wheelchair in North Oakland

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for the driver who hit a woman in a wheelchair crossing the crosswalk in North Oakland.

According to police, the hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Centre Avenue and N Craig Street on Nov. 13 at 7:30 a.m.

Surveillance video suggests the woman had the right of way, as the stop sign was flashing and the traffic lights in both directions were red.

Warning: Video may be graphic for some

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Pittsburgh police at (412) 422-6520.

