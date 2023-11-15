Pittsburgh police looking for driver who hit woman in wheelchair in North Oakland

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for the driver who hit a woman in a wheelchair crossing the crosswalk in North Oakland.

According to police, the hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Centre Avenue and N Craig Street on Nov. 13 at 7:30 a.m.

Surveillance video suggests the woman had the right of way, as the stop sign was flashing and the traffic lights in both directions were red.

Warning: Video may be graphic for some

Police seek assistance to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run on Nov. 13 at 7:30 a.m.



A woman was struck in her wheelchair in the crosswalk at the intersection of Centre Ave. & N. Craig St. by the white car in this video.



Info? Call (412) 422-6520. pic.twitter.com/HdjlS1elpi — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 15, 2023

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Pittsburgh police at (412) 422-6520.

