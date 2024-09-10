Pittsburgh police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

William King is described as being 5 feet tall and 102 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Police said he was last seen at McBride Park on Sept. 9. He was wearing a gray Puma shirt, black shorts and a gray sweatshirt.

William is also known to frequent the area of Lincoln Place.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

