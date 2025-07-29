Pittsburgh Police looking for missing 86-year-old woman who may need medical attention

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for an 86-year-old woman who they say may be in need of medical attention.

Virginia Foster was last seen in the area of Wellesley Avenue in Highland Park on Monday.

Police said she has limited mobility.

Foster usually wears a headscarf.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

