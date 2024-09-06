Local

Pittsburgh police looking for missing, at-risk woman

By WPXI.com News Staff

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and at-risk woman.

Tara Nolan, 39, was in contact with her family by email on Sept. 5, police said. She was last believed to be in the area of Allegheny Commons on Cedar Avenue on the North Side.

Nolan is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 80 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Nolan’s whereabouts is asked to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

