Pittsburgh police looking for missing man who may be in need of medical attention

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing person who they say may be in need of medical attention.

Charles Morris, 59, was last seen driving a red 2015 Lexus in the area of Frankstown Avenue and Saltsburg Road on Nov. 6. The license plate number is LLN9990.

Morris is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or contact Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.

