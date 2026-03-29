Pittsburgh police looking for teen last seen at school on Friday

PITTSBURGH — Police are asking for help locating a teen missing from Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is trying to find 13-year-old Ke’Ron Crew. Investigators say Ke’Ron was last seen when he went to school at Arlington Middle School on Friday.

The teen is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds. He has black hair in a low fade and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a green jacket, a black hoodie with white spray paint on it, black pants, a black/orange book bag with his name on it, and white/blue Jordan 1 shoes.

Anyone with information about Ke’Ron’s whereabouts should contact Pittsburgh police by calling 412-323-7141 or 911.

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