Pittsburgh police looking for missing teen with mental health challenges

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help in locating a missing local teen.

Detectives are looking for Tinyah Jones, 13, who was reported missing Friday afternoon after leaving her home in the 1800 block of Bentley Drive.

Police say Tinyah is known to have mental health challenges and may be in the Hill District near Perry Street or in North Braddock near Camp Street.

Tinyah is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds and having brown eyes. She also has black and red hair that may be done up in two braids.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is told to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

