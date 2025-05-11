Pittsburgh police officer hurt while responding to fight in South Side Flats

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police officer sustained a minor injury while responding to a fight in the South Side Flats.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers responded to the 1500 block of East Carson Street around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers saw a large crowd of people acting disorderly inside and outside of a restaurant. Officers told the group to disperse, but one man refused to leave the area and continued being disruptive, the spokesperson says.

Officers tried to arrest the man, but he allegedly resisted. An officer sustained a minor facial abrasion during the arrest. He was treated by medics on scene but was not taken to a hospital.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. Charges are pending.

