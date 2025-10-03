Pittsburgh police officer shot in East Hills, sources say

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Police officer has been shot in the city’s East Hills neighborhood, law enforcement sources tell Channel 11.

Sources said that police had been on the lookout for a U-Haul that was involved in a shooting outside of a motel in Robinson Township earlier.

Pittsburgh police found the U-Haul on Wilner Drive in Pittsburgh’s East Hills. Sources said officers saw the suspect sitting in the vehicle, and as they approached, shots were fired.

Sources said the officer was shot in the leg, and the suspect was also hit.

Officers on scene were applying a tourniquet to the officer’s leg. They were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

The condition of the suspect is currently not known.

This is a breaking story, and we have multiple crews at both scenes. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

