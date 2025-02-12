Pittsburgh police officer under investigation resigned while under fire at previous job

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has uncovered new information about a Pittsburgh police officer who is off the job after allegations of an inappropriate relationship and questionable testimony under oath.

We broke the story last week and Chief Investigator Rick Earle has discovered new information about the officer’s troubled past.

Before he was hired by the Pittsburgh Police Bureau, 11 Investigates learned that Anthony Dilley resigned under fire from a police department in Michigan after allegations he falsified credentials.

Dilley is now on administrative leave from the Pittsburgh Police Bureau, after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with the alleged victim in a domestic violence case he investigated last year — and then filed charges against the woman’s boyfriend. According to a court motion filed by the defense, Dilley allegedly denied the relationship under oath at a preliminary hearing.

According to multiple news reports from Michigan, Dilley resigned in 2015 from his lab technician job at the Wyoming, Michigan police department after allegations he falsified his credentials.

The Wyoming Police Department declined to comment but confirmed Dilley’s employment.

According to those news reports, Dilley told police he had a Bachelor’s Degree in Forensic Science, while his degree was in General Science with an emphasis on forensics.

Police also said Dilley allegedly failed to follow testing protocols in two drug cases.

Dilley resigned in 2015, and approximately a year later was hired by Pittsburgh police.

Earle questioned Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt about the hiring.

Earle: Was the city aware of that Anthony Dilley had... resigned amid an investigation into allegations of falsifying credentials from a police station in Michigan when the city of Pittsburgh hired him in 2016-2017?

Schmidt: I can’t speak to personal issues... I also wouldn’t be able to speak to that specifically right now.

Public Safety Director Schmidt declined to comment on Dilley’s hiring, adding he wasn’t the director at the time.

He also said he couldn’t comment on the allegations of an inappropriate relationship.

Earle also questioned the Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board, Beth Pittinger.

Earle: How was he hired by the city of Pittsburgh after the trouble in Michigan?

Pittinger: That’s our question as well. How did he get through a background check?

Pittinger said also the board has launched an inquiry into the allegations in the domestic violence case, and Dilley’s hiring.

Pittinger said background checks are supposed to be done on every police recruit.

Earle: All it took was a Google search to find out about the trouble in Michigan.

Pittinger: Exactly, it’s simple to do, so if they did a comprehensive background check it would have been discovered so either they didn’t do a comprehensive background check or it didn’t matter.

Sgt. Dilley remains on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation by the City’s Office of Municipal Investigations.

One other note, the defendant in that domestic violence case that Dilley investigated was found not guilty of all charges.

