Pittsburgh police officers retrieve lost engagement ring from drain

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police officers stepped in to save the day for a woman who lost her engagement ring on Carson Street.

While conducting the South Side Entertainment Patrol, officers came across a woman who lost the precious piece of jewelry in a storm drain.

The officers worked together to successfully fish the ring out of the drain and back to the worried woman.

Here are the latest South Side Entertainment Patrol numbers:



Traffic Stops: 4,Traffic Citations:, Parking Citations: 47, Tows: 8 Non-Traffic Citations: 30 Arrests: 4



Watch here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y4zFaMLbpk — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 9, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group