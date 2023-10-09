Local

Pittsburgh police officers retrieve lost engagement ring from drain

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

South Side engagement ring

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police officers stepped in to save the day for a woman who lost her engagement ring on Carson Street.

While conducting the South Side Entertainment Patrol, officers came across a woman who lost the precious piece of jewelry in a storm drain.

The officers worked together to successfully fish the ring out of the drain and back to the worried woman.


