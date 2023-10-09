Pittsburgh police officers retrieve lost engagement ring from drain

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police officers stepped in to save the day for a woman who lost her engagement ring on Carson Street.
While conducting the South Side Entertainment Patrol, officers came across a woman who lost the precious piece of jewelry in a storm drain.
The officers worked together to successfully fish the ring out of the drain and back to the worried woman.
Here are the latest South Side Entertainment Patrol numbers:— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 9, 2023
Traffic Stops: 4,Traffic Citations:, Parking Citations: 47, Tows: 8 Non-Traffic Citations: 30 Arrests: 4
Officers on patrol also saved the day for a woman who lost her engagement ring on Carson Street!
Watch here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y4zFaMLbpk
