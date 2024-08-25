PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police had a busy day on Friday as they made three arrests and recovered a spread of guns and drugs.

On Sunday, police said they made the arrests on Friday while patrolling the city.

The first arrest was made on Marshall Avenue. Police say they were in the area working on a previous investigation when they pulled over a driver they considered to be suspicious. Inside the vehicle, they found heroin, large quantities of crack, an illegally owned gun and some cash.

Pittsburgh Police recover spread of drugs, guns after making multiple arrests in 1 day Pittsburgh Police had a busy day on Friday as they made three arrests and recovered a spread of guns and drugs. (WPXI/WPXI)

There were four people inside the vehicle when it was stopped, including Rashawn Austin, 35, who was interviewed and later arrested. The other three people were let go.

The other two arrests were made on the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue in Middle Hill at around 11 p.m. Police say they were running surveillance in the area when they saw a man and a teen boy posing with guns on social media.

Officers made a plan to detain the two of them but say a brief foot pursuit happened. That chase ended with the arrest of Ramar Davenport-Grant, 19, who is now facing charges of carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with physical evidence and evading detention on foot. Officers found a gun along the route he was running.

The teen, who was 17 years old, was accepted into juvenile detention after they found three bricks of crack, marijuana, a scale and a Glock with a modified fully-automatic switch in his possession.

Pittsburgh Police recover spread of drugs, guns after making multiple arrests in 1 day Pittsburgh Police had a busy day on Friday as they made three arrests and recovered a spread of guns and drugs. (WPXI/WPXI)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group