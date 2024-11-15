Pittsburgh Police reminding public to request Thanksgiving meals before upcoming deadline

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police will be providing people in need with Thanksgiving Day meals this year but are reminding them to put in their requests before it’s too late.

Requests can be made in three different ways. Anyone in need of a meal on Nov. 28 can:

Call Officer Kolesar at 412-512-3011

Call Dr. Ford at 412-277-4616

Send an email to thanksgivingmeals@pittsburghpa.gov

All requests must be made by Nov. 21.

Only City of Pittsburgh residents are eligible to receive them.

