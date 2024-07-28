Local

Pittsburgh police searching for 11-year-old girl

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Alice Irankunda was reported missing on Sunday after running away from home, police say.

Alice is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. Her black hair is often worn in a bonnet and she has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing denim shorts, a white shirt and black Crocs.

Police say Alice could be in Northview Heights, Riverview and Sue Murray pools, Downtown, or Hill District areas.

Anyone who sees Alice or knows where she could be should call police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

