Pittsburgh police searching for 11-year-old last seen Friday in East Allegheny

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public in the search for a missing 11-year-old girl.
The department is trying to find Darayia Preston, who was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday at her home in the city’s East Allegheny neighborhood.
Darayia is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hoodie, black coat, and black sneakers. Her hair is styled in two puff ball ponytails.
If you know where Darayia may be, you’re asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.
