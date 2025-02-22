Pittsburgh police searching for 11-year-old last seen Friday in East Allegheny

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public in the search for a missing 11-year-old girl.

The department is trying to find Darayia Preston, who was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday at her home in the city’s East Allegheny neighborhood.

Darayia is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hoodie, black coat, and black sneakers. Her hair is styled in two puff ball ponytails.

If you know where Darayia may be, you’re asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

