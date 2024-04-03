Pittsburgh police find missing 12-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: She has been found safe.

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Imani Johnson was last seen leaving her home along Elmore Street in Terrace Village on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Imani was wearing a navy blue school uniform with a purple puffer jacket.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Imani is known to frequent her neighborhood and Northview Heights.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 412-323-7141 or 911.

