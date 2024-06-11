Local

Pittsburgh police searching for missing, at-risk man

Gregg Patterson

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing, at-risk man.

Gregg Patterson, 41, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair.

Police said he was last seen on June 3 at his workplace, Waffles INCaffeinated, in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

    Most Read