Pittsburgh police searching for missing, at-risk woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing and at-risk woman.

Special Victims Unit detectives are looking for Kathleen Downer, 35. She was last seen leaving her home on the 600 block of Thompson Street on Oct. 28 at 3:10 p.m. wearing a pink jacket, gray sweatpants and a pink scarf. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she’s known to spend time in Larimer and East Liberty.

Anyone with information on where Downer is should call 412-323-7141 or 911.

