Pittsburgh police searching for missing brothers

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing brothers.

Jarrod Dolphin, 7, and Jyseir Dolphin, 10, were reported missing out of Beechview overnight Friday. Both were last seen running out of their house in the 1400 block of Dagmar after an argument.

Jarrod is described as being 3 feet tall and 70 pounds. He has a medium brown complexion, black hair and browns eyes. He was last seen wearing gray/white sweatpants, a black shirt and red/white Jordan sneakers. His hair is styled in a short box cut.

Jyseir is described as being 3 feet, 9 inches tall and 80 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and dark brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, jean shorts and black crocs.

Family members believe the brothers may be at a friend’s house in the neighborhood, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

