Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman who may need medical attention

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman who may be in need of medical attention.

Archana Pulls, 43, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

She has long black hair and brown eyes.

Pulls was last seen in the Oakland area on Monday morning. She was wearing a royal blue outfit and scarf.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

