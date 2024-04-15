Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman who may need medical attention

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman who may be in need of medical attention.
Archana Pulls, 43, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
She has long black hair and brown eyes.
Pulls was last seen in the Oakland area on Monday morning. She was wearing a royal blue outfit and scarf.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group