Pittsburgh police welcomes 30 new recruits

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police welcomed a new recruit class on Monday.

The class has 30 new recruits, police said.

The new recruits will complete 33 weeks of classroom training followed by 12 weeks of field training.

Chief Larry Scirotto and command staff welcomed the newest recruit class as they begin day one of their training to become Pittsburgh Police officers.



