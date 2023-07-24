Local

Pittsburgh police welcomes 30 new recruits

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - Pittsburgh Police WPXI - Pittsburgh Police

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police welcomed a new recruit class on Monday.

The class has 30 new recruits, police said.

The new recruits will complete 33 weeks of classroom training followed by 12 weeks of field training.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Search launched after man jumps from Carnival cruise ship, officials say
  • Woman in labor taken from Picklesburgh to hospital
  • 4 people injured in Ligonier Township crash involving several motorcycles
  • VIDEO: New Kensington Bridge to colose until September for construction work
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read