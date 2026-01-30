Pittsburgh prepares for first major public event since major snowstorm

PITTSBURGH — As Pittsburgh prepares for its first major event since a major snowstorm, crews spent the day clearing roads around PPG Paints Arena ahead of tonight’s Penguins game.

Front loaders and dump trucks were busy in every direction, removing towering piles of snow from streets, sidewalks, and parking areas surrounding the arena. The Penguins organization is leading the cleanup effort, working alongside City of Pittsburgh crews to get the area ready for fans.

The goal is to have the streets leading into the arena in good shape before puck drop at 7 p.m., as thousands of fans are expected downtown for the game.

Some fans navigating the area say conditions are improving but caution is still needed.

“Definitely just walk straight ahead, don’t try to do any turns either. If you gotta walk straight, you’re good,” said Nate Crawley.

Officials are encouraging fans to allow extra travel time, use caution around narrowed roadways, and be aware of ongoing cleanup as the city continues digging out from the storm.

