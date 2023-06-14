Pittsburgh preparing for busy long weekend with Juneteenth celebrations, Taylor Swift concerts

PITTSBURGH — The city is preparing for a busy four days of events in Pittsburgh with Juneteenth celebrations and Taylor Swift coming to town.

Juneteenth celebrations begin Friday with live performances and vendors, a parade on Saturday and Juneteenth Freedom Day fireworks in Point State Park on Monday. In addition, there are two back-to-back Taylor Swift concerts on Friday and Saturday.

The city said an unprecedented number of people will be converging on both Downtown and the North Shore.

“The City of Pittsburgh is excited to play host to these two popular events, welcoming both residents and visitors to enjoy all that Downtown and the North Shore have to offer. The Department of Public Safety has worked hard with organizers of both events to ensure the safety of everyone involved. We ask that anyone who is participating pay close attention to the planned security measures to ensure things run smoothly,” said Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt.

Here are some things you need to know ahead of time:

Road Closures for Saturday Juneteenth Parade

On Saturday, June 17, participants and spectators for the Juneteenth Grand Jubilee Parade should be aware of the route and subsequent parking restrictions and road closures. The parade forming area is on Crawford Street between Bedford Avenue and Centre Avenue in the Lower Hill District. This area will be closed by 8 a.m. and the parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. The route is as follows:

Right on Centre Avenue

Left on Sixth Avenue

Right on Fifth Avenue

Left on Liberty Avenue to conclude at Commonwealth Place

Juneteenth Fireworks Security

On Monday, June 19, spectators will gather to watch the Juneteenth fireworks display in Point State Park at 9:35 p.m. Due to the large number of people expected for the event, bag checks will be conducted by the event organizer’s private security personnel at the park’s five entry points. Prohibited items in the park include, but are not limited to: alcohol, narcotics, laser pointers, weapons, explosives, and ammunition. The use of grills is also prohibited.

Acrisure Stadium Reminders for Taylor Swift Concertgoers

Parking at lots around the stadium will open at 1:30 p.m. both days. Only ticketed guests will be allowed to use the parking lots. There is no street parking available on the North Shore on concert days.

Entry to VIP Gates 1&2 begins at 3:30 p.m., all gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the music starts at 6:30.

Acrisure’s clear bag policy is in effect, and a complete list of prohibited items will be listed on the website https://acrisurestadium.com/

Only mobile tickets are accepted and Acrisure Stadium is a cashless venue - only debit, credit, and digital wallet payments will be accepted.

Acrisure Stadium is also strongly discouraging all non-ticket holders to avoid coming down to the stadium and the North Shore, as both will be at maximum capacity. Additional foot and vehicle traffic will only create gridlock and slow down the entrance and exit process at the venue.

Information from City on Staffing, Safety

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is fully staffed for the concerts, with assistance from their law enforcement partners with the Sheriff’s Department. There will be a visible police presence both inside and around the stadium to ensure everyone’s safety. Juneteenth events will be fully staffed by Pittsburgh Police throughout the weekend. Department of Public Safety Crossing Guards will also be posted at critical intersections and the City’s team of REACH workers will have a presence during the Juneteenth festivities Downtown.

Fire Marshals with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire will be on hand to ensure that both the fireworks display during Juneteenth and the pyrotechnics during the Taylor Swift concerts adhere to all safety guidelines. There will also be a safety perimeter to restrict boat traffic around the Heinz Quay Boat Launch on the North Shore where the Juneteenth fireworks display will originate.

Pittsburgh EMS will be supporting both Juneteenth festivities and the concerts, with the assistance of multiple outside agencies. Medics and ambulances will be stationed both inside and around the stadium, similar to deployment during Steelers games. River Rescue will be patrolling the rivers, as many people are expected to take in the events from the River Walk and from boats on the water.

“The Department of Public Safety is asking everyone to do their part and plan their trip ahead of time. This will help law enforcement and all Public Safety personnel protect Juneteenth attendees and concert-goers this weekend. With the large crowds expected, please pay attention to your surroundings and protect your personal belongings by bringing as few items as possible when attending either of these events. Keep apprised of the weather forecast, stay hydrated, and consume alcohol responsibly. As always, please report any suspicious or criminal behavior to the police immediately. Most importantly, I encourage everyone to have fun and enjoy our great city,” Schmidt said in a release.

