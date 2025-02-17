Pittsburgh Public Schools shifting to remote learning Monday due to road conditions

PITTSBURGH — After initially announcing a 2-hour delay, Pittsburgh Public Schools said it would move to remote learning on Monday due to the road conditions.

In a Facebook post, the district said, “Due to road conditions and transportation challenges, students and staff will participate in synchronous remote teaching and learning.”

The district said students will follow their regular class schedules.

Quick shots of heavier snow showers overnight have left many untreated roads covered and slick.

Dozens of other districts have either delayed or have moved to remote instructions for the day. Click here for our full list of closings and delays across the area.

