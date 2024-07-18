Pittsburgh Public Works employees under investigation for alleged mooning incident

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh Public Works employees are facing a disciplinary investigation and disorderly conduct citations after a woman says she was mooned by them Thursday morning in McKinley Park the city’s Beltzhoover neighborhood.

Rowan Zellars says she was walking her dog around 7:00 am when it happened.

“Right there, their bums were facing that way, but pants down, bent over right here,” Zellars said, demonstrating what happened.

The incident happened as kids were arriving to the Voices Against Violence day camp that operates at the park and community center.

A few kids were there, and had the incident happened later in the morning, more than 100 kids would’ve been around.

“What happened on that roof is unacceptable, said Richard Carrington, the Executive Director of Voices Against Violence. “It enraged me initially because once she brought it to our attention we had children playing on the playground.”

According to Carrington, the workers were supposed to be fixing the community center’s air conditioning.

Pittsburgh Public Works Director Chris Hornstein said in a statement, “We’re aware of an unfortunate incident that took place at McKinley Rec. Center today.”

He went on to say the employees will face a disciplinary investigation.

“It was very intentional because then afterwards they laughed about it and they knew they shouldn’t have ever been doing that let alone at a park where there are kids,” Zellars said.

She notified Carrington, who says the camp is looking into if any kids saw what happened. Carrington brought his concerns to the crew’s supervisor for an explanation.

“There was a small altercation where him and I were face to face. I was fairly upset at the moment and I was asking for an explanation. He put his hand on me. At that particular point the staff came over and made sure it didn’t go any further and that I walked away from the situation,” Carrington said.

Pittsburgh Police took a report and say both city workers will be cited for disorderly conduct.

Channel 11 asked the city what type of discipline the workers could face, but the city would not say.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group