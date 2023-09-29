Pittsburgh ranked No. 15 in list of ‘Most Neighborly Cities’

PITTSBURGH — Thursday was National Good Neighbor Day, and Pittsburgh is ranked among the most neighborly cities in the country!

In a list published by Neighbor.com, Pittsburgh was ranked the No. 15 Most Neighborly City in the United States.

The rankings are based on factors such as charitable donations, volunteer work and crime rates.

Population changes and voter turnout were also taken into account.

Pittsburgh and Harrisburg were the only two Pennsylvania cities mentioned on the list. Harrisburg was ranked No. 21.

Click here to see the full list.

©2023 Cox Media Group