Pittsburgh reacts to attack on Michigan synagogue

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh community is responding to an attack on a synagogue in Michigan.

Police say a driver rammed a vehicle into the into one of the largest Reform synagogues in the country and then died in a shootout with a security guard.

In response to the attack, Pittsburgh Police are increasing security outside of local Jewish Institutions.

“While we know there’s no direct threats at any of our Jewish organizations here in Pittsburgh, they’re doing it out of an abundance of caution and we’re just so grateful for that because that will help reduce some of the anxiety that our community feels,” Security Director for the Jewish Federation of Great Pittsburgh Shawn Brokos said.

In a statement the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said:

“Our hearts are with the Detroit Jewish community following today’s attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. We stand with our colleagues at the Jewish Federation of Detroit and offer our support in any way we can.

“Even before the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh has worked to strengthen security at Jewish institutions so our community can gather safely and proudly to celebrate Jewish life. We continue to work closely with our own security professionals and with law enforcement to prepare for incidents like the one that occurred today, and we commend Temple Israel’s security team for their response.”

The Tree of Life community also offered words of support, with CEO Carole Zawatsky saying:

“I am relieved by reports that everyone is physically safe after the horrific incident in West Bloomfield this afternoon. And yet the feelings of fear the incident has awakened for me and many in my own community in Pittsburgh persist. We grieve for a lost sense of security; that we live in a world where Jews have to worship under the protection of armed guards; that preschoolers must be equipped to survive an active shooting situation.

“In 2018, people of all backgrounds across the city and the country and around the world rallied to support the Pittsburgh Jewish community in its darkest hours. We must now do the same for the West Bloomfield community. This cannot undo what was lost today, but by forging connections and recognizing our shared humanity, we begin to heal the persistent societal wounds, including antisemitism, that continue to plague us all.”

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, a survivor of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, said in a statement that the Michigan attack demonstrates yet again the consequences of hatred.

“The tragedy of today’s events in West Bloomfield demonstrates what happens when we let hate take over: it leads to violence. We lose our humanity when we seek violent means as a solution. No one should dwell in fear because of who they are.”

Alan Hausman, president of the Tree of Life Congregation, one of the three congregations affected by the 2018 synagogue shooting, said:

“We are breathing a little easier now after hearing that everyone at Temple Israel is reported safe. However, the incident is a painful reminder of our own tragedy. We are grateful to the security team and local law enforcement for swiftly containing the situation and preventing a worst-case scenario.

“Tomorrow night, the Tree of Life congregation joins synagogues across the country for Shabbat Across America, where we’ll have the opportunity to gather and stand in solidarity with the community in Michigan.”

