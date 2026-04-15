Pittsburgh Regional Transit modifies paratransit service to handle NFL Draft crowding

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is notifying riders about changes to its paratransit service during the upcoming NFL Draft.

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The contracted service, provided through ACCESS, will be available during the draft, which runs from April 23-25. However, some changes are being made to help manage congestion and demand, according to a release on Wednesday.

“With hundreds of thousands of visitors expected, the NFL Draft is expected to create significant traffic congestion to our region,” PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman said. “These temporary modifications will help ensure ACCESS continues to provide safe, reliable service for riders who depend on it most.”

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Travel speeds in the computer-assisted system will be reduced to account for anticipated congestion.

Customers who reserve trips are told to allow for extra travel time, especially for medical or time-sensitive appointments. Riders are also encouraged to delay any optional trips until after the draft.

Trip requests to high-demand areas like Downtown and the North Shore will be determined on a case-by-case basis to reduce strain on the busiest areas.

There may be delays that PRT can’t control, the release says. ACCESS will do its best to serve riders safely and as close to their scheduled times as possible.

For more information on ACCESS services, click here or call 412-562-5353 or 711 for teletypewriter.

Click here for more 2026 NFL Draft coverage.

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