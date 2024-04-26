Pittsburgh Regional Transit operator to participate in bus ‘Roadeo’

A Pittsburgh Regional Transit operator will put his driving skills to the test when he takes part in a national competition this weekend.
N’Gai Avery will compete in the American Public Transporation Association’s International Bus Roadeo in Portland, Oregon.
The Roadeo is a competition of driving skills and maintenance disciplines and acts as a training and networking experience for attendees.
