Pittsburgh Regional Transit operator to participate in bus 'Roadeo'

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A Pittsburgh Regional Transit operator will put his driving skills to the test when he takes part in a national competition this weekend.

N’Gai Avery will compete in the American Public Transporation Association’s International Bus Roadeo in Portland, Oregon.

The Roadeo is a competition of driving skills and maintenance disciplines and acts as a training and networking experience for attendees.

