Pittsburgh Regional Transit suspending all bus and rail services amid heavy winter storm

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is suspending all bus and rail services amid Sunday’s heavy winter storm.

At 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, a PRT spokesperson said the suspension is effective immediately and that operations are expected to resume on Monday morning.

“Our operators deserve to be commended for doing their best under very challenging conditions, but the situation has deteriorated to the point where continuing service could put both our operators and riders at risk,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “With several buses already stuck in the snow, we must err on the side of caution and safety.”

Services were on an hour-long delay as of 4 p.m.

PRT said they are also working to make sure ACCESS paratransit will be able to operate on Monday, too, but ask riders to expect delays.

The service center Downtown will be closed on Monday.

Anyone who needs to reach a PRT customer service representative can call 412-442-2000.

