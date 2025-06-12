Pittsburgh releases Summer Guide for easy planning, fun-filled season

PITTSBURGH — Need help planning your perfect summer vacation?

The City of Pittsburgh has released its 2025 CitiParks Summer Guide to make summer planning simple and stress-free, according to a release.

The guide covers everything from farmers’ markets and foot races to Juneteenth, the Fourth of July and the Roving Art Cart’s 50th year of “Arts in the Park.”

You can find the online guide here. It’s also available at CitiParks Recreation and Healthy Active Living (Senior) Centers, Farmers Markets, Concerts and various locations in the city.

