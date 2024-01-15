Pittsburgh residents call for release of hostages in Gaza, hold vigil in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh residents gathered in Squirrel Hill to push for the release of hostages being held by Hamas.

A vigil was held at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill Sunday afternoon.

Bring Them Home Pittsburgh, Stand With Us and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh organized the event.

They said tomorrow will mark 100 days since Hamas captured hostages from Israel and they are calling for their immediate release.

“It’s absolutely outrageous, and we need to stand today, we need to scream from the rooftops to bring them home now,” Brian Eglash, senior vice president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said.

Senator John Fetterman was also in attendance and he echoed the call for the hostages to be released.

Organizers say Hamas still has 136 hostages.

