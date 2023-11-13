Pittsburgh Riverhound Albert Dikwa wins 2023 USL Championship Player of the Year award

A Pittsburgh Riverhound has just been recognized as “Player of the Year” by the USL.

Albert Dikwa was announced as the winner of the award during halftime of the USL Championship Final between Charleston Battery and Phoenix Rising.

Dikwa is a forward for the Riverhounds and has played for the team for four seasons. The team said he leads the league with 20 goals in 28 appearances.

“It’s incredible for me to be named Player of the Year, and I’m truly grateful for this great honor and recognition given by the league,” Dikwa said on-field during the award ceremony. “Being honest, the journey wasn’t easy, it was really long. But thanks to the league, the clubs, the USLPA. The standard of this league is getting better and better, and today, I can proudly say the USL Championship is one of the best second-division leagues in the world. I’m happy to be part of the league and contribute and make people happy.”

The award winners are voted on by club management and a panel made up of representatives from every USL market.

Dikwa also took home the Golden Boot award.

