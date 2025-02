PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have unveiled their new uniforms for 2025.

The goalie has the most uniquely Pittsburgh kit, which features a map of the city.

Other new additions are “412″ and “PGH” markings on the back collar.

Kits go on sale on Friday.

Click here if you are interested in shopping for Riverhounds kits.

