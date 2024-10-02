Pittsburgh Riveters welcome Fayette County native as team’s first player

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riveters are sticking close to home with the announcement of their first player.

The new Pittsburgh women’s soccer team has named U.S. U-20 National Team player, University of North Carolina standout and Fayette County native Tessa Dellarose as the first player to commit to the club for its inaugural season.

>> Pittsburgh women’s soccer team unveils name, logo

Dellarose, 20, is currently in-season with the Tar Heels, the team said. She graduated from Brownsville High School and the Riverhounds Development Academy before heading to North Carolina.

“I am extremely excited to be back in Pittsburgh representing the city and the Riveters in their inaugural season,” Dellarose said. “It is an exciting team for women’s sports in Pittsburgh, and I am honored to be a part of the expansion. This city means so much to me and my career, so to have the opportunity to help jumpstart the USL W campaign is amazing. I want to thank Pittsburgh and the Riveters organization for all their support, and I can’t wait to get started!”'

In her first year at UNC, Dellarose earned All-ACC Third Team and ACC All-Freshman Team honors. She played in every match as a sophomore and has started every match of UNC’s 11-1 start to this season.

Dellarose also has made eight appearances for the U.S. Under-20 National Team, including every match of the team’s run to the final of the 2023 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship.

“We are delighted to welcome Tessa back to Pittsburgh. There is not a better person or player to build the Riveters team culture around, as the is a fearless leader, competitor and role model,” Riveters SC head coach Scott Gibson said. “As an RDA alum, Tessa understands the expectations that we have, and she shares in our goals and vision for the future. Her current experience at UNC, coupled with her success at the US National Team level, makes her the type of person and player that we want in our building.”

>> Pittsburgh Riveters announce head coach selection

Dellarose’s roster spot is pending W League and U.S. Soccer approval after registration opens for the 2025 season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group