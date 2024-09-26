Pittsburgh Riveters announce head coach selection

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riveters have announced who their first head coach will be.

Scott Gibson will be the first coach for the USL W League team during their inaugural 2025 season.

Gibson is already familiar with the organization, serving as the Director of the Riverhounds Academy since 2007.

“We’re thrilled to announce Scott as the first-ever head coach of the Pittsburgh Riveters. His wealth of coaching experience and the strong bonds he’s formed with our Academy players made him the obvious choice to lead us into our inaugural season. We’re lucky to have someone of his caliber as such a pivotal member of our organization,” said Dan Visser, Riverhounds and Riveters Sporting Director.

The team said he has helped more than 100 young women find college soccer careers. He has also led more than a half dozen girl from the Hounds Academy to the U.S. Youth National Team campus. In the past year, Tessa Dellarose played in the U-20 age group and Sierra Dupre played at the U-16 level.

Gibson coached the first Hounds girls team in 2013. He won the U-15 US Club Soccer National Championship, as well as the 2007 Girls team that reached the final of the ECNL North American Cup in 2023.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and responsibility to be the head coach for the Pittsburgh Riveters. Having witnessed firsthand the growth of the women’s game over the past 15 years in Pittsburgh, this is another step forward in the overall vision that we have as a club,” Gibson said. “In 2012, we launched our first girls academy team with the hope that one day we could provide a pathway to players, and the Riveters will now provide that. I am excited to get to work with our incredible staff to make this a team that our community and supporters will be proud to get behind.”

Gibson is from Saltburn, England and moved to the U.S. to play at Duquesne University before playing for the Riverhounds.

The Riveters will begin to play in May 2025.

