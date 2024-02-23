Pittsburgh salon owner impacted by nationwide AT&T outage

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday morning, AT&T customers likely couldn’t make a phone call or even send a text. The company’s been reporting thousands nationwide that have been without service during an unexpected outage.

But AT&T wasn’t the only service provider, Verizon and T-Mobile customers are also reporting issues.

“Yeah, there is absolutely nothing no dial tone nothing on the phone at all,” said Nanette Harford, owner of Salon Nanette in Glenshaw.

Harford says she’s been without telephone service in her shop for days.

A Verizon customer, she was using her receptionist’s AT&T cell phone as a backup until this morning when that also went out.

“We have said you can call us back on this number since ours is not working. Now, her phone is down so now we are having a harder time,” explained Harford.

On Thursday morning AT&T reported a nationwide outage and according to a digital tracking site, more than 74,000 customers were without service. While Verizon and T-Mobile both stated they weren’t impacted, customers for both providers also reported outages.

“I feel personally that there is something major going on that they are not letting us know,” Harford said.

Channel 11 News reached out to AT&T and they confirmed that they were working quickly to resolve the issue:

Unfortunately, the salon’s backup cell phone was still not working while we were there, something Harford said was costing her money.

“There are a lot of salons on the boulevard if somebody doesn’t get through here, they can just call another salon,” she said.

The outages also jeopardized an upcoming charity event near and dear to her heart.

Harford’s grandson was diagnosed with a rare neurological disease, the shop Is now hosting a fundraising to raise money for a cure and treatment.

“We are doing Cuts for a Cause, 100% of the donations go to the Kennedy Krieger Institute, and I’ve got no phone calls,” Harford said.

AT&T gave no official statement on what caused the outage but said they have experienced sporadic outages in the past few days and have worked to restore service to all of their customers.

To donate to Cuts for a Cause or make an appointment at Salon Nanette call 724-316-4649.

