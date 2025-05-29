Pittsburgh to see $7.5 million in water line upgrades this summer, Pennsylvania American Water says

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania American Water announced that $7.5 million in water line upgrades will start this summer in Pittsburgh.

Improvement projects will replace about 3.4 miles of water main in the city’s 16th, 18th, 29th and 32 wards, officials say. The projects aim to improve reliability and water quality for customers, as well as increase water flow for household use and firefighting.

“Providing reliable service to our customers means making continuous investments in our infrastructure,” said Dave Rowland, senior manager of operations for Pennsylvania American Water. “We prioritize projects based on a number of criteria, including the need for larger mains to handle system demands, age of existing pipe and history of main breaks or service interruptions.”

Some old water mains are nearly a century old, officials say.

Contractors will replace old mains with new four-inch and eight-inch ductile iron pipes in these wards:

16th Ward

Rectenwald Street (from McManus Street to Saint Lucas Street)

Jonquil Way (from Sterling Street to end of street)

18th Ward

Caperton Street (from Roseton Avenue to Conniston Avenue)

Ambrose Street (from Caperton Street to Bon Air Avenue)

20th Ward

Ashtola Way (from Horne Street to end of street)

29th Ward

Hornaday Avenue (from Brownsville Road to Rehman Street)

Claus Avenue (from Brownsville Road to Melody Street)

Glenroy Street (from Lauch Way to end the street)

Eiler Avenue (from Carrick Avenue to Radiant Street)

Radiant Street (from Carrick Avenue to Eiler Avenue)

Diehl Avenue (from Carrick Avenue to end of street)

Ruralton Street (from Carrick Avenue to Kirk Avenue)

Carrick Avenue (from Brownsville Road to Hopeland Street)

Sinton Avenue (from Yale Drive to Spokane Avenue)

Triana Street (from Birmingham Avenue to Parallel Avenue)

Biscayne Drive (from Edgar Street to Windfall Way)

Fairhope Street and Lauch Way (from Lauch Way to Dew Way)

32nd Ward

Zimmerman Street (from Ballinger Street to end of street)

Ballinger Street (from Moredale Street to Heber Street)

Petunia Street (from Zimmerman Street to Moredale Street)

29th and 32nd Wards

Saw Mill Run Boulevard (from Colerain Street to Midwood Avenue)

Crews will work on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., with traffic restrictions in place during construction, officials say.

The first main installations will conclude in the coming weeks. Work will continue until all mains are replaced this fall and final restoration is completed in early spring 2026.

Officials say customers may experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or low water pressure during construction. Crews will work to shorten these inconveniences as soon as possible.

For more information, you can call Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group