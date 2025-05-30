Pittsburgh Steeler Pat Freiermuth shares slices with local kids

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A member of the Pittsburgh Steelers helped serve dinner to dozens of local kids.

Tight end Pat Friermuth handed out slices of pizza in Collier Township from the Little Caesars Love Kitchen, which travels the country to help feed people in need.

“It’s just great to give back to the Pittsburgh community. They’ve been so good to me and my family, so it’s great to see the smile on these kids’ faces and be able to provide some joy,” Freiermith said.

The kids are part of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania. Freiermuth played cornhole with them after they ate.

Steeley McBeam joined the event too.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group