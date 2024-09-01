Local

Pittsburgh Steeler T.J. Watt, wife Dani announce pregnancy

By WPXI.com News Staff

TJ Watt Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) greets a young fan during warm ups before an NFL exhibition football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steeler T.J. Watt has announced that he and his wife, Dani, are expecting their first child.

Watt shared a maternity photoshoot on his Instagram account.

Watt said the baby is expected to be born in Feb. 2025.

The Steelers organization and some of his current teammates, including Patrick Queen and Nick Herbig congratulated him. Former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster did the same.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man killed, 2 people hurt in early morning Clairton shooting
  • Steelers sign Super Bowl champion wide receiver
  • Masses of lanternflies appearing as rain on radar in Pittsburgh area
  • VIDEO: Over 100 people displaced from senior high-rise after transformer fire in Penn Hills
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read