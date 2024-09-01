Pittsburgh Steeler T.J. Watt, wife Dani announce pregnancy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steeler T.J. Watt has announced that he and his wife, Dani, are expecting their first child.

Watt shared a maternity photoshoot on his Instagram account.

Watt said the baby is expected to be born in Feb. 2025.

The Steelers organization and some of his current teammates, including Patrick Queen and Nick Herbig congratulated him. Former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster did the same.

