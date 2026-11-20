PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, looking to capture their first victory in Philadelphia since 1965. The Eagles enter the contest with a 2-7 record and will play without quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia secured a Super Bowl victory two seasons ago, but the franchise has struggled during the current campaign and completed several trades before the deadline. The matchup gives Pittsburgh an opportunity to end a 61-year drought in Philadelphia.

Mike McCarthy emphasized the long history and the state.

“We talked about 1965, and so we’re definitely aware of that,” McCarthy said. “Talked about the Steagles during World War II, so I think any time there’s a history component, I think it’s important to recognize that with your players, especially your new players. That’s part of their experience here, being in tune with the history and tradition of the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

The Steelers are also seeking to establish consistency on the road.

Pat Freiermuth said the team cannot cite crowd volume as a justification, noting they simply must improve their performance when playing away from their home stadium.

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