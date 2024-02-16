Pittsburgh Steelers officially submit bid to host NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they officially submitted a bid to host the NFL Draft.

>> City of Pittsburgh, Steelers look to host NFL Draft

The Steelers posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a short video that shows them submitting Pittsburgh’s NFL Draft Bid.

The bid is in!



We have officially submitted Pittsburgh’s NFL Draft Bid to host the event in 2026 or 2027.@vstpgh | @Innamo | @gainey_ed pic.twitter.com/cWY8VppX0j — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 16, 2024

Earlier this month, the City of Pittsburgh approved the use of facilities if the Steelers’ bid for the NFL draft is accepted.

>> City of Pittsburgh approves use of facilities if NFL draft awarded to Pittsburgh

The team said Friday the bid is to host the event in 2026 or 2027.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group