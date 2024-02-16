Local

Pittsburgh Steelers officially submit bid to host NFL Draft

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Steelers fan at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they officially submitted a bid to host the NFL Draft.

The Steelers posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a short video that shows them submitting Pittsburgh’s NFL Draft Bid.

Earlier this month, the City of Pittsburgh approved the use of facilities if the Steelers’ bid for the NFL draft is accepted.

The team said Friday the bid is to host the event in 2026 or 2027.

