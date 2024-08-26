Pittsburgh Steelers one of NFL’s most ‘In-Demand’ teams

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most “in-demand” teams in the NFL.

Of course, that won’t come as a big surprise to the black and gold faithful, but to a casual football fan, it’s big news.

According to a new ticket sales report from ticket broker StubHub, the Steelers rank No. 3 in the league according to cumulative ticket sales on StubHub for the 2024 season, as of Aug. 19.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group